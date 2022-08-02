Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) COO Laura Waitz Sells 1,500 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $40,960.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BWFG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

