Barclays Cuts Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$52.00

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.77.

MX stock traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,305. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.84.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

