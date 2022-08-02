Barclays Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $380.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.00.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

