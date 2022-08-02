Barden Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

