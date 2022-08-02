Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 397 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.73) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.73) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH Stock Performance

About CRH

NYSE:CRH opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.