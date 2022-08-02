Barden Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in YETI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

