Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

