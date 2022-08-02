Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

