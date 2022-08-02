Barfresh Food Group’s (BRFH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 25.23% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

