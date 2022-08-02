BARK (BARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. BARK has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $128.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE BARK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 21,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $273.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.02. BARK has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BARK by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 253,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
