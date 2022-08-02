Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 23,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 33,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $163.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Daniel P. Rohling bought 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $35,592.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,989.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $96,729. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 296,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Further Reading

