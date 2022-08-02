Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 18,647 put options.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:BHC opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
