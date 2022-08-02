Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 18,647 put options.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.