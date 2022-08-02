BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. BBTV has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.91.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

