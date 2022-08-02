BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 768,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. 10,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.