BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,970,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,283,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,742,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 225,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.98. 29,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

