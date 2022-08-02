BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. 76,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

