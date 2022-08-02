BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $182.21. 69,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,336,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,288,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

