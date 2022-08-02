BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,484 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 117,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

