BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,170 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,419 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 898,327 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,495,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after acquiring an additional 792,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,679,620. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 131,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

