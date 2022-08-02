BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,288,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $189.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

