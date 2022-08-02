BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 61,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

