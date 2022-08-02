BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.49. 58,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

