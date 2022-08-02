BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

ALL stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.99. 13,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.