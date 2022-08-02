BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.95. 13,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,523. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

