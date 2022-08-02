BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.78. 9,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

