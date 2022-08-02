BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Trading Up 6.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.47.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.42. 98,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,883. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

