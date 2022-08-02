BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 70,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,183. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

