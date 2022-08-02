BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VEA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 478,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

