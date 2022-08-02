BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 192,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BIV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,281. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.