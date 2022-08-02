BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 192,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BIV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,281. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
