Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on BECN. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 403,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.