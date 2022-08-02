Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 440.0 days.

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Investec lowered shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.22) to GBX 598 ($7.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 715 ($8.76) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 540 ($6.62) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.43.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

