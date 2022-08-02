Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Achieves $345,212.08

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $345,212.08 and $7,665.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

