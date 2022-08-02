Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($81.44) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Befesa Stock Performance

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €45.18 ($46.58) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95. Befesa has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($43.22) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($75.88).

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

