Belt Finance (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2,830.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00620927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035069 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.