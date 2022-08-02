Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Benefitfocus to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

In other Benefitfocus news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

