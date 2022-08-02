Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 24.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

