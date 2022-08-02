Berry Data (BRY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,148.00

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $248,536.92 and $39,148.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. "

