Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $54.91. 20,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 927,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,617 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

