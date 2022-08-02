BiblePay (BBP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $706.00

BiblePay (BBP) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. BiblePay has a total market cap of $116,587.81 and approximately $706.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BiblePay Profile
BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.
According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “
