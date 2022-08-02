Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.