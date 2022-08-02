BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 481,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 253,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 140.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,078 shares of company stock worth $233,265 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,565. The firm has a market cap of $827.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

