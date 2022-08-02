Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Biomea Fusion stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,889. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $388,516.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,330,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,546,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.