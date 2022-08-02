BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,743. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $400.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

