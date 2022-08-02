Biswap Hits Market Cap of $95.24 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Biswap has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and $12.73 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00616583 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035021 BTC.
Biswap Coin Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Buying and Selling Biswap
