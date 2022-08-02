Bitball Treasure 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,512.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $14.92 or 0.00065239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $6.71 million and $10,512.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

