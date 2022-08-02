Bitball Treasure Price Tops $14.92 on Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $14.92 or 0.00065334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $10,520.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

