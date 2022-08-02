Bitcoin 2 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $95.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

