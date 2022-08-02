BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $582,563.22 and $182,571.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00632233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034433 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

