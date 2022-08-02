BitDAO Trading Up 29.5% This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $66.74 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,979,932 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.