Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,294 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 210,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.76. 10,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,872. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

